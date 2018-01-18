Montana Man Gets 45 Years for Role in Cabin Burglary

HELENA — A 28-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in a cabin burglary that was interrupted by the owners and ended with an exchange of gunfire.

The Independent Record reports District Judge Mike McMahon on Wednesday sentenced Jory Strizich of Great Falls for aggravated burglary and drug possession.

The cabin owners interrupted the burglary in the Wolf Creek area in December 2016. Prosecutors say Strizich threateningly approached one of the homeowners, who shot Strizich in the shin. His co-defendant Kaleb Daniels is serving a 120-year prison sentence for shooting at the homeowner.

Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher called Strizich a “lethal, unremorseful, unrepentant offender” who does not deserve another chance in society.

Defense attorney Bryan Norcross argued Strizich deserved a chance to redeem himself.

