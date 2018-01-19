Glacier Will Remain Open if Government Shuts Down

The evening sun illuminates snow-capped peaks along Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park on Feb. 26, 2016. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

As the federal government inched closer to a shutdown Friday night, Glacier National Park officials announced that Northwest Montana’s largest attraction would remain open, albeit with limited services.

Glacier Park spokesperson Lauren Alley said in the event of a federal government shutdown, roads in the park would remain open and maintained to the extent necessary for emergency access and the convenience of park residents. Vault toilets that are currently open would also remain open during the shutdown.

The Apgar Visitor Center and other visitor services and programs would be closed and canceled during the shutdown.

On Friday afternoon, it appeared Congress had made little progress toward avoiding the first government shutdown since 2013.

