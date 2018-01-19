Man Gets 20 Years For Role in Dismembering, Burning Body

BILLINGS — A Montana man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in dismembering and burning the body of his sister’s boyfriend.

The Billings Gazette reports Patrick Saint Standsoverbull III was sentenced Friday for tampering with evidence and misdemeanor assault in the 2015 death of 38-year-old Jeffrey Hewitt.

Hewitt was beaten by several men and left to die in the back room of Carri Standsoverbull’s apartment in early 2015. Court records said she refused to let anyone intervene to help Hewitt.

Parts of his burned body were found in April 2015 in a coulee near Pryor.

Defense attorney Fred Snodgrass argued for a lesser sentence, saying tampering with evidence is basically a nonviolent crime. District Judge Don Harris noted Patrick Standsoverbull did nothing to help Hewitt before he died.

