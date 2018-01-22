Montanans Join Women’s Marches in at Least Four Cities

MISSOULA — Montanans have gathered in at least four cities for rallies on the anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, supporting equality and protesting sexual harassment and gun violence.

Media reports and social media postings showed women’s marches took place Saturday in Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula. Rallies were also planned in Bozeman, Browning and Helena.

No crowd estimates were available.

One marchers carried a sign mocking Trump and saying “Nobody is above the law no matter how dumb.”

Others said “Arise, sisters” and “We can end gun violence.”

March leaders tell the Missoulian newspaper their goals include ending sexual harassment, discrimination and violence.

Amelia Danielle Marquez, a transgender woman who grew up in Billings, said Montana’s hate crime law should be expanded to cover violence based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

