Sheriff: Man Shot by Deputies in Lockwood Expected to Live

BILLINGS — A Montana sheriff says a man shot by his deputies is expected to survive.

The Billings Gazette reports Yellowstone County Sheriff’s deputies shot the man at a residence in a Lockwood trailer park on Sunday.

According to a statement by Sheriff Mike Linder, two deputies encountered the man as they were conducting a welfare check on a potentially suicidal person.

Linder says the man had a handgun but did not fire it prior to being shot.

The man was taken to a hospital with a single gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

Officials have not identified the man.

The deputies involved in the shooting were not injured and have been identified as Tyler Sennett and Brendan Trujillo.

They have been placed on paid administrative leave.

