Woman Dies in Weekend Crash in Montana

HELENA — The Montana Highway Patrol says a 25-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle crash north of Helena.

The patrol identified the victim as Kassandra Biller, of Helena, who was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash was reported around noon Saturday.

The patrol says the vehicle Biller was driving failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road. The vehicle struck several trees and rolled at least three times.

Biller was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol says the roadway was mostly dry at the time of the crash and speed is believed to be a factor.

