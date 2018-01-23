3 Montana Residents On US Winter Olympic Ski Team

MISSOULA — Three Montana skiers are set to represent Team USA at the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced Monday that freestyle skiers Maggie Voisin of Whitefish and Darian Stevens of Missoula will compete in the slopestyle skiing competition. Butte native Brad Wilson will compete in moguls.

Voisin went to the 2014 Winter Olympics, but fractured her ankle during a training run and was unable to compete. Wilson competed in 2014, but crashed during qualifying and did not advance to the finals. This is Stevens’ first Olympics.

Slopestyle skiers navigate a downhill course of rails and jumps and are scored on their tricks and abilities. In moguls, skiers race down a bumpy course with two jumps. They are scored on speed, quality of turns and the tricks they do.

Comments

comments