Eureka Wins Class B-C Duals, Remains Ranked No. 1

Top-ranked Eureka showcased its depth in a 54-24 win against Boulder in the championship match of the Class B-C Duals on Jan. 20 in Great Falls.

The Lions, defending champions of Class B-C, earned wins in nine of 13 matches versus the Panthers. Garrett Graves, ranked first in the state at 182 pounds, notched a lightning-quick pin in the first minute of his match, and top-ranked Jonathan Schmidt picked up a fall in just 63 seconds at 160.

Eureka also checked in first in last week’s Class B-C wrestling poll. The Lions have two wrestlers ranked first in their weight classes, Schmidt at 160 and Graves at 182. Gunner Smith (2nd, 113), Nathan Schmidt (2nd, 120), Hank Dunn (3rd, 132) and Sam Johnson (5th, 285) were also listed.

The Plains-Hot Springs co-op team came in ninth in the poll.

