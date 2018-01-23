Flathead Wrestlers Second at Class AA Duals

The top two teams did not disappoint at the Class AA Wrestling Duals in Great Falls, with Bozeman and Flathead rolling to the championship match where the Hawks edged the reigning state champion Braves 34-29 on Jan 20.

Bozeman scored 10 points in the match’s final two bouts to rally and win. Sterling Quinn earned a major decision (9-1) against Dominic Battello at 120 points in the day’s penultimate battle before Leif Schroeder pinned Braden Comer in the first round at 126.

Flathead’s Tucker Nadeau (182) remained undefeated this season with a flawless day capped by a pin of Bozeman’s Zack Eckles in the final dual. Colby Martin (170) and Michael Lee (285) also won by fall against the Hawks.

