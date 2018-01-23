Whitefish Theatre Company Presents ‘The Shape of Things’

How far would you go for love? What would you be willing to change? And what price might you pay? Neil Labute’s “bitterly funny” and “dangerously seductive” play The Shape of Things addresses these provocative questions as he challenges our deeply entrenched ideas about art, manipulation, and love

Adam, a young museum security guard, drifts into an ever-changing relationship with Evelyn, an attractive but controlling art major, while his best friends’ engagement crumbles, so unleashing a drama that peels back the skin of two modern-day relationships.

Whitefish Theatre Company presents this Black Curtain Production at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 28 at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, visit www.whitefishtheatreco.org.

