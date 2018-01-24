Mexican Man Who Claimed Rape in ICE Custody to be Deported

BILLINGS — A Mexican man who settled a lawsuit over claims that he was raped in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Montana is expected to be deported.

Yellowstone Public Radio reported Tuesday that Audemio Orozco-Ramirez has spent the last five months in a detention center in Aurora, Colorado after he was taken into custody by ICE during a routine check-in in Billings. His attorney, Mitchell Shen, confirmed the impending deportation.

Orozco-Ramirez entered the United States illegally two decades ago, and he was initially detained by ICE following a traffic stop in Montana in 2013. He says he was then raped while in ICE custody in Jefferson County.

Orozco-Ramirez settled with the county in 2016 for $125,000.

The Associated Press typically doesn’t name rape victims, but Orozco-Ramirez has talked publicly about his case.

