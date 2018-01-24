Yellowstone County Board Fills Vacant State House Seat

BILLINGS — Yellowstone County commissioners have unanimously appointed a retired probation officer to the vacant state House seat.

The Billings Gazette reports that 64-year-old Frank Fleming was appointed on Tuesday to the State House District 51, which represents south Billings.

Fleming, a Republican, will replace Adam Rosendale, also a Republican. Rosendale moved to Great Falls and is no longer eligible to represent the district.

Fleming was among three candidates recommended to the commission by the local Republican Party.

Commission Chairman John Ostlund says Fleming’s experience of having worked in corrections for both the state and federal governments stood out over other candidates.

Fleming identified state budget problems and cuts to Medicaid as issues to work on.

