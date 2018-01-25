Bigfork Students Recovering After Snowshoeing Accident

Two northwestern Montana high school students are recovering after being injured in a fall while snowshoeing near Glacier National Park.

Officials say one Bigfork High School student underwent surgery for a broken leg while the other suffered a concussion. The two fell 8 to 10 feet (2.4 to 3 meters) when a snow cornice broke loose on Tuesday.

They were transported by helicopter to the hospital in Kalispell.

Bigfork Superintendent Matt Jensen says the student with the concussion was released from the hospital Tuesday while the other was expected to go home sometime Thursday.

The seven freshmen along with teachers and chaperones were on a field trip for their English and earth science classes.

