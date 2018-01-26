Eastern Montana Man Arrested on Suspicion of Homicide

MILES CITY – A 21-year-old eastern Montana man has been arrested in an apparent murder-attempted suicide in the death of a 21-year-old woman at a residence near Miles City

Custer County Sheriff Tony Harbaugh says Travis Doss was booked into jail on suspicion of deliberate homicide while Thursday’s shooting was being investigated. The woman’s name has not been released.

Harbaugh said Friday that dispatchers received a 911 call at 10:30 a.m. Thursday from Doss reporting a shooting at his residence about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Miles City. Responding officers found him with a gunshot wound to his head and a woman dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Doss was treated at the hospital and arrested. Jail staff said Friday they did not know if he has an attorney.

Harbaugh said investigators were not looking for anyone other suspects.

Comments

comments