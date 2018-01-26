Man Who Shot at Mall Shoplifters Gets Deferred Sentence

BILLINGS – A man who shot at suspected shoplifters as they drove away from a southern Montana mall last year was fined $500 and received a one-year deferred sentence.

The Billings Gazette reports 30-year-old James Ellis Newman was sentenced Thursday in Billings Municipal Court after he pleaded no contest earlier this month to negligent endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The misdemeanor charges stem from the February shooting outside the Rimrock Mall in Billings. Authorities say Newman fired six shots at a vehicle after confronting two suspected shoplifters in the parking lot.

Newman will not be allowed to possess a firearm while serving the sentence.

