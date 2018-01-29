Bozeman Poised to Accept $1M Settlement With Law Firm

BOZEMAN — The city of Bozeman is poised to receive a $1 million payment to settle a lawsuit with a law firm that previously represented it.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that the city commission is set to vote Monday on whether to allow city manager Andrea Surratt to sign the settlement with Moore, O’Connell and Refling.

The city sued the law firm about eight years ago, claiming that its poor work cost the city $3 million in a lawsuit over its 2003 purchase of a farm which developers were also trying to buy.

Surrat said that the city has paid roughly $539,000 to pursue the lawsuit against the now defunct law firm. City officials haven’t said how much was spent on it previously.

