Baseball players ages 15 to 18 are invited to attend the Kalispell Lakers’ sign-up meeting Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. inside the County Fair Kitchen building at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.

Parents or guardians should attend along with prospective players and bring a $75 insurance payment, a copy of the player’s certified birth certificate and a copy of a current sports physical. Parents are also asked to complete an online sign-up form, available at www.kalispelllakers.org, prior to arriving.

The Lakers have both an A and AA team and play in the Montana/Alberta American Legion league. They will host the 2018 Class AA Montana/Alberta State Tournament at Griffin Field in Kalispell.

Comments

comments