Trial Set to Start for Accused Montana Sex Trafficker

BILLINGS — A man accused of luring women and girls into a Montana-based sex trafficking scheme is set to go on trial Monday in Billings.

Terrance Tyrell Edwards of Missoula has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking by force or fraud in federal court.

Edwards was arrested outside a Billings hotel in 2016 after a woman called police with the phone Edwards had apparently given her for customer calls.

Prosecutors say Edwards had just returned to Billings with three teenage girls he had recruited from the Midwest.

In 2012, Edwards was given a five-year suspended sentence for forcing his then-girlfriend into prostitution.

