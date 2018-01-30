Bigfork Bests Loyola in Battle of Class B Powers

Bigfork’s boys kept their undefeated season alive and the girls aced another tough non-conference test against Missoula Loyola-Sacred Heart on Jan. 27.

The Vikings (12-0) earned a comfortable 61-51 victory, taking a 48-29 lead into the final quarter before the game tightened a bit. Anders Epperly led Bigfork with 18 points, followed by Logan Gilliard (14) and Beau Santistevan (9).

The Valkyries (11-1) limited the Breakers to a single point in the final two minutes and earned a hard-fought 58-54 win in a contest that was close throughout. Jaime Berg posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Shae Anderson added 11.

Comments

comments