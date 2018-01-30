City Begins Search for Company to Design New Rail Trail

The City of Kalispell is looking for a company to design a new trail through the heart of town. Last week, the city council decided to begin the search for design consultants to help remake the rail line through downtown into a walking path. The request for qualifications was published online last week and prospective companies have until Feb. 22 to submit a bid.

Input from the public and local business on what the rail trail and surrounding developments should look like will be solicited in the coming months, according to city officials.

The trail will stretch from Woodland Park west to Meridian Road along the former Great Northern Railway right-of-way. The owner of the tracks, BNSF Railway, has filed to abandon the rails through town and trains will stop running into Kalispell once a new rail park is completed near Evergreen.

Visit http://www.kalispell.com/clerk/projects_open.php for additional information.

