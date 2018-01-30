Flathead Wrestlers Sweep Helena Schools, Glacier Tops Helena High

Defending Class AA state champion Flathead cruised through its final two duals of the season, and crosstown rival Glacier picked up a comfortable dual win against Helena on Jan. 27 in Kalispell.

The Braves bested Helena Capital 39-24 in the morning and blew out Helena 59-13 that afternoon. Garrett Rieke (160 pounds), Payton Hume (170) and Tucker Nadeau (182) all won by fall against both schools. Each of Rieke’s and Hume’s pins came in the first round.

Glacier, meanwhile, fell 47-21 to the Bruins but bounced back against the Bengals, 54-21. In the win, Cody Frost (103), Kael Willis (113), Caden Willis (132), Colton Todd (145), Andrew Glynn (152), Caden Gilmond (160) and Mason Torrez (170) pinned their opponents.

Flathead and Glacier are both idle until the Western AA Divisional seeding tournament, Feb. 3 at Flathead.

