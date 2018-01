Glacier Twins hitter Thomas Hellwig connects with a pitch during a game against the Mission Valley Mariners on July 20, 2017. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

The Whitefish-based Glacier Twins Class B American Legion team is searching for a new coach.

The Twins are looking for someone with prior coaching experience who will work closely with current ‘A’ team coach Scott Murray. This is a paid part-time position and includes some field and maintenance work at the team’s home, Memorial Park.

An application is available online at www.glaciertwinsbaseball.org.

Comments

comments