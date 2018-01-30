Glacier Wins Crosstown Swim Meet

In a combined boys and girls competition, Glacier edged rival Flathead for a victory in the annual crosstown swim meet Jan. 27 at The Summit Medical Fitness Center.

The Wolfpack scored 139 points to best Flathead’s 121. The schools contested 11 mixed events (boys and girls together) with Glacier claiming victory in just four of those events but earning the win on the strength of its depth and strong performances up and down the lineup.

Glacier’s best event was the 500-yard freestyle, where the top three swimmers were members of the Wolfpack. Caroline Dye won the race in 5:36.43, ahead of Caleb Winkler (5:52.63) and Mary Burnham (6:06.03). Dye also finished second in the 200 freestyle, which was won by teammate Alex Bertrand (1:59.86).

Flathead’s James Bouda won the 200 individual medley (1:58.51) and 100 breaststroke (1:00.10), while his teammate Jace Reed crossed first in the 100 butterfly (57.40) and 100 backstroke (1:00.27). Flathead’s relay teams won the 200 IM and 400 free.

The next meet for the two schools will be the state championships, Feb. 9-10 in Great Falls.

Comments

comments