Hey, Where Did the Cabin Go?

9:14 a.m. Visitors from Southern California got their car stuck in the snow.

11:59 a.m. A horse in Kalispell was stuck in its blanket.

12:20 p.m. A horse in Somers was upside down and couldn’t get back up.

2:37 p.m. Horses in Somers escaped.

2:53 p.m. Donald sent more than 40 text messages to a Kalispell resident.

3:08 p.m. Someone was smoking something out of a pipe in a box store parking lot.

3:53 p.m. A Florida man called Flathead County authorities because he received an enormous electrical bill for his cabin in Whitefish. He believed someone was illegally living in the cabin and wanted the cops to check it out. Law enforcement went to the man’s property but couldn’t find a cabin. The Florida man said he’d deal with it in the spring.

4:58 p.m. “Facebook stalking” was reported in Columbia Falls.

9:14 p.m. A plow truck driver was threatened.

9:37 p.m. A Kalispell man reported hearing a gunshot.

10:17 p.m. Someone pocket-dialed 911.

10:46 p.m. Four or five people piled out of a minivan in Olney and got into a fistfight.

