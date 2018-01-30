Kalispell Girls Hoops Teams Sweep Missoula

Glacier and Flathead each took care of business against Missoula’s Big Sky and Hellgate high schools last week.

The Wolfpack (7-3, 2-2 Western AA) did not have a single player in double-figures in either game but still took down the Knights 35-30 in Missoula on Jan. 25 and routed the Eagles 53-38 at home two days later.

Ellie Stevens and Cadie Williams tied for game-high honors with seven points against Hellgate. Against Big Sky, Aubrie Rademacher led the way with nine points and Raley Shirey added eight. The Wolfpack led Big Sky 23-8 at halftime.

Flathead (3-7, 2-2) started the week with a 46-44 win over Big Sky in Missoula on Jan. 23 and squeaked out another close win Jan. 27, besting Hellgate 33-31. Mary Heaton paced the Bravettes against the Knights with nine points. Maddie Walters and Clara Vandenbosch both added eight.

Glacier and Flathead will play the first crosstown games of the season Feb. 1 at Flathead.

Comments

comments