Montana Appeals Federal Agency’s Denial for More Aid

August - The Sprague Fire burns above Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park on Aug. 31, the same evening it consumed the historic Sperry Chalet. The lightning-cause fire burned nearly 17,000 acres in the park, forcing the early closure of the Lake McDonald Lodge and Going-to-the-Sun road on the west side. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

MISSOULA – Montana is appealing the federal government’s denial to a request to help the state cover some of the $44 million in firefighting costs accumulated at the end of last summer.

Montana Public Radio reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency last month denied Gov. Steve Bullock’s request for additional disaster relief for the 2017 fire season.

The state’s appeal last week now asks for help in covering the nearly $15 million in firefighting costs from early September.

Montana Disaster and Emergency Services administrator Delila Bruno says the appeal ties the state’s request to a severe weather event, which falls more in line with the typical requests for FEMA.

Bruno says the state should hear from FEMA about the appeal in at least a month.

