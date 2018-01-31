Montana Sheriff Charged with Official Misconduct

GREAT FALLS — A second criminal case has been brought against a Montana sheriff after state authorities say he violated law by distributing confidential investigative materials last fall.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta on Monday was charged with misdemeanor official misconduct as he awaits trial in a domestic abuse case filed last year.

Court documents say Pondera County Attorney Mary Ann Ries tipped off state investigators after she was contacted by a Department of Public Health and Human Services caseworker.

According to court documents, the caseworker was investigating a child protective case in Pondera County, and the father in the case had the confidential investigative file.

The man told authorities he received the documents from Suta.

Suta declined to provide comment.

Ries was not available for comment Tuesday.

