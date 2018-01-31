Officials Identify People Found Dead After House Fire

BOZEMAN — Officials in southern Montana have released the names of the two people who were found dead after a house fire near the town of Emigrant last week.

Park County Coroner Albert Jenkins says the bodies of 36-year-old Adam Miller and 26-year-old Christel Cameron were found early Jan. 25 in the community of South Glastonbury. A neighbor reported the fire.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the deaths and the fire are still under investigation.

Emigrant is north of Yellowstone National Park, about halfway between Gardiner and Livingston.

Comments

comments