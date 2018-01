When: Saturday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Whitefish

More info: whitefishwintercarnival.com

The Whitefish Winter Carnival weekend reaches its peak with the Grand Parade, featuring entries of all shapes and sizes. A fun, family event. Entries will compete in several categories, including best themed entry and best musical group. Come join in the merriment in downtown Whitefish.

Comments

comments