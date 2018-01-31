6:40 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he let his friend borrow his car and hadn’t gotten it back. The man called back later to say the car was returned.

8:24 a.m. Two Nyack residents where hiking down the middle of the railroad tracks. The railroad wanted officers to remind the hikers that they were trespassing.

8:46 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to give law enforcement a “heads up” about “upcoming drama” with his ex-girlfriend. At the center of the drama was a canceled vacation to Hawaii.

8:57 a.m. Jared pocket-dialed 911 while shredding the gnar at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

9:31 a.m. A Kalispell landlord kicked out some bad renters, but a month later they still hadn’t come back to get their stuff. The landlord wanted some advice.

10:13 a.m. A Hungry Horse woman called 911 because a snowplow had pushed snow into her driveway. She was very upset about the “(expletive) service” her taxes were paying for.

3:41 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because she was having a fight with a roommate. At one point, the roommate went outside, smashed a window and continued the argument by screaming through the window she had just broken.

6:22 p.m. A deer was in the road.

9:42 p.m. A local woman had four beers and threatened to blow up a bank.

10:16 p.m. A deer was dragging its rear legs down the street in Creston.

