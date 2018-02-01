Little Support for Proposed Medicaid Cuts in Montana

HELENA — The Montana health department is taking public comment on its proposal to implement about $12.5 million of $49 million in state budget cuts required due to lower-than-expected state revenue and a record fire season.

Most of the comments at Thursday’s public hearing were against proposed cuts to targeted case management for children with medical needs as well as home support and education and training for therapeutic foster homes. The opponents said the cuts would harm children and leave the state responsible for more expensive services.

Health department director Sheila Hogan said the agency was required to make the cuts because Republican lawmakers opposed increasing taxes.

The department is taking public comment through Feb. 9.

