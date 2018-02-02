Backcountry Film Festival at the O’Shaughnessy Center

The Flathead-Kootenai Chapter of Montana Wilderness Association is hosting the 13th annual Backcountry Film Festival in Whitefish on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The event celebrates the human-powered experience and aims to inspire and educate the backcountry community to protect and care for our winter landscapes with eight short films. The Backcountry Film Festival captures the spirit of winter adventure, environment and climate, youth in the outdoors, and ski culture – all in this award winning lineup.

The festival will take place at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and films start at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available for pre-purchase at Rocky Mountain Outfitter in Kalispell, Glacier Cyclery and The White Room, both in Whitefish, for $10. Tickets purchased at the door will cost $15. Free raffle entry with ticket purchase. This event is likely to sell out so get your tickets early.

