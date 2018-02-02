Electronic Passes Available for Yellowstone Park Visitors

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park has begun offering digital annual and seven-day visitor passes.

Interested visitors can now purchase the passes online through YourPassNow.com at no additional charge.

The passes will be emailed to customers and can be stored on an electronic device or printed.

Annual passes are $60, the seven-day private vehicle pass is $30, the seven-day motorcycle or snowmobile pass is $25 and the seven-day pass for people coming on foot, ski or bike is $15.

Comments

comments