UM Coach Upset with Way University Portrayed Departure

MISSOULA – The former University of Montana women’s soccer coach says he’s upset with the way university officials portrayed the reason for his departure earlier this week.

Mark Plakorus told ABC FOX Montana on Friday the portrayal was one-sided and that he intended to look into legal action.

Athletic director Kent Haslam said Thursday players complained about “troubling things” including excessive texting. Haslam said the investigation led to the discovery that Plakorus used his university-issued cellphone to text escort services while on recruiting trips in Las Vegas. Officials decided not to renew his contract.

The university announced Plakorus’ departure Tuesday as a resignation, thanking him for his contributions to the program.

Haslam told the Missoulian that the initial announcement that it was a mutual decision was an attempt to strike a balance between Plakorus’ privacy and circumstantial evidence.

