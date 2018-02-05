New Jersey to Contract Only with Firms Following Net Neutrality

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey will only agree to new contracts with internet providers who observe net neutrality under an executive order issued by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

Murphy signed the order Monday in Newark. The Democratic governors of New York and Montana have taken similar executive action.

Murphy’s administration also announced the state attorney general would be joining 21 other state attorneys general and the District of Columbia who are suing to block the repeal of the federal policy.

The policy banned companies from interfering with web traffic or speeds to favor certain sites or apps.

Messages left with internet service providers and the state’s telecommunications association haven’t been returned.

In New York, AT&T said that while it does not “throttle or degrade” web traffic it opposes attempts to create state-based regulations.

