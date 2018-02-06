Hoops Roundup: Bigfork, Browning Secure Conference Titles

Bigfork’s girls and Browning’s boys have already locked up league championships as basketball teams in Classes A and B enter the final week of the regular season.

The Valkyries (14-1, 5-0 District 7B) routed Troy 69-32 on Feb. 2 to guarantee they will enter the Western B Divisional Tournament (Feb. 22-24 in Ronan) as the top seed. Jaime Berg scored 23 points and Rakiah Grende added 13 in the win over the Trojans.

The Indians (12-4, 9-0 Northwest A) held off second-place Polson 50-40 Feb. 3 behind a balanced attack that saw nine different players record at least two points. Tyree Whitcomb’s nine points led the way for Browning, which will be seeded first at the Northwest A Conference Tournament, Feb. 15-17 in Ronan.

Elsewhere, the Columbia Falls girls and Bigfork boys both kept their undefeated league seasons alive and closed in on titles of their own. The Vikings (15-0, 5-0 District 7B) stomped Troy 76-22 on Feb. 2 and can clinch the District 7B crown with a win Feb. 10 against Thompson Falls, while the defending Class A state champion Wildkats (15-1, 8-0 Northwest A) bounced Libby 49-27 on Feb. 1 and can win the conference with a victory Feb. 10 in Browning.

