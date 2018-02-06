Man Dies in Head-on Crash Behind Snow Plow

BILLINGS – A Montana man died in a head-on crash as he tried to pass another vehicle while they were traveling behind a snow plow.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 212 southwest of Billings, near Boyd.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the man was southbound in a Ford pickup in a line of vehicles following a snow plow. He tried to pass a Chevrolet pickup and collided head-on with a northbound Jeep Wrangler. The Chevrolet pickup and a smaller pickup also hit the victim’s vehicle.

Carbon County Sheriff Joe McQuillan said Tuesday that 73-year-old Kent Harris of Red Lodge died at the scene.

Two 16-year-old girls in the smaller pickup were taken to a nearby clinic. The driver of the Jeep had minor injuries while the driver of the Chevy pickup was not injured.

