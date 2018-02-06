Montana Man Dies in Ice Climbing Accident at Cataract Falls

GREAT FALLS — A Montana man who died while ice climbing in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest has been identified as 74-year-old Elton J. Adams, of Great Falls.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the man was reported to have slipped and fallen 90 feet while climbing Cataract Falls on Sunday.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that authorities received a call at 1:12 p.m.

Dutton says the victim, an avid climber, was climbing with four other people.

He says a person who reported the accident had to drive out several miles to obtain cell coverage, then waited to guide first responders into the area.

Dutton says the death was accidental.

Cataract Falls is about 150 feet tall and is considered a beginner to intermediate ice climbing area.

