When: Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m.

Where: Flathead Valley Community College Arts and Technology Building

More info: www.bmwf.org

Each year, the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation partners with other community groups to bring interesting topics to the public through the Wilderness Speaker Series. On Feb. 7, speakers Colter Pence and John Fraley will discuss the inspiration for the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. The series runs the first Wednesday of every month and the event is free.

