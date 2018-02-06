Three Local Coaches Named Finalists for National Award

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association named Flathead’s Bob Raeth, Bigfork’s Heather Epperly and Polson’s Bob Hislop finalists for national coach of the year awards.

Raeth, an assistant with the Flathead track and field program since 1988, is up for the non-sport specific Boys Assistant Coach of the Year award. Polson’s longtime boys and girls tennis coach, Hislop is a finalist for Tennis Coach of the Year honors, and Bigfork’s Epperly, who coaches cheerleading, is a finalist for Special Sports Coach of the Year.

Eight finalists from across the country were selected in each category and the winners will be announced at the NHSACA’s annual banquet, June 27 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A full list of finalists is available at www.hscoaches.org.

