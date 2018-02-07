Man Accused of Killing Estranged Wife Pleads Not Guilty

BOZEMAN — A man accused of killing his estranged wife and injuring her roommate in a shooting has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that 47-year-old Joseph Paul DeWise was in court on Tuesday. He is accused of killing 35-year-old Lauren Walder DeWise and injuring 32-year-old Ashley Van Hemert.

Belgrade police responded to a home on Jan. 7 and found Lauren dead and Van Hemert injured — both shot multiple times including in their heads. Paul was immediately named as a suspect. He was arrested Jan. 11 on a $1 million warrant and has denied involvement in the shooting.

His defense team said they would file a motion seeking a reduced bail at a later date.

