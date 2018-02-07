Montana Panel Calls on Sheriff to Surrender Certifications

HELENA — Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edward has been asked by a state ethics panel to surrender all of his coroner and peace officer certifications following an incident with his girlfriend at a law enforcement convention.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that the ethics panel asked Edward on Tuesday to surrender his certifications. The panel has control over Edward’s certifications, but not his job as sheriff.

Edwards told the panel he does not plan on giving up his position. He acknowledged he was in a loud disturbance with his girlfriend, but denied allegations that he touched her in any way or loaded a gun during the incident. He acknowledged that his actions that night were “not the best.”

Comments

comments