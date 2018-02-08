FVCC Honors Symposium Examines Technology’s Impact

Flathead Valley Community College’s Honors Symposium kicks off Feb. 13 and will feature six Tuesday evening lectures that will address this year’s theme: “Technology and Humankind.”

The Honors Symposium continues a tradition of bringing thoughtful public discussion regarding current hot-topic issues to Northwest Montana. Free and open to the public, all lectures begin at 7 p.m. in the large community room in FVCC’s Arts and Technology building.

Dr. Peter Kahn from the University of Washington will speak at the first symposium on Feb. 13 with his lecture on “Technological Nature: Adaptation and the Future of Human Life.” Dr. Kahn teaches psychology and science classes at UW and is the director of the Human Interaction with Nature and Technological Systems Lab. His recent research revolves around the digitalization of nature and the creation of humanoid robots that may revolutionize our efficiency and communications, but may also lead to an impoverished and less authentic human experience. For more information, visit www.fvcc.edu.

