Kalispell Man Stabs Self During Traffic Stop

A 24-year-old Kalispell man stabbed himself in the throat during a traffic stop in Evergreen on Thursday morning.

According to Sheriff Chuck Curry, a deputy pulled the man over in Evergreen at approximately 9 a.m. During the course of the traffic stop, the deputy learned that the man was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant. When the deputy returned to the vehicle, he found the man with a large knife against his own throat.

The deputy called for backup and law enforcement spent more than two hours negotiating with the man. At approximately 11:30 a.m., the man stabbed himself in the neck. Deputies entered the vehicle and got control o the knife.

The Evergreen Ambulance transported the man to Kalispell Regional Medical Center. The man has non-life-threatening injuries.

