Montana State Extends Contract of Football Coach Jeff Choate

BOZEMAN – Montana State University has extended the contract of football coach Jeff Choate through the 2021 season.

Choate is in his third year of an initial three-year contract to coach the Bobcats.

Athletics director Leon Costello said Thursday he’s excited about the progress Choate has made while building the program by attracting high-quality student-athletes.

Choate was named MSU football coach in December 2015. The Bobcats posted a 4-7 record in 2016 and a 5-6 mark in 2017, beating rival Montana both seasons.

Spring practice begins on March 3.

