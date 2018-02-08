Montana State Extends Contract of Football Coach Jeff Choate

BOZEMAN – Montana State University has extended the contract of football coach Jeff Choate through the 2021 season.
Choate is in his third year of an initial three-year contract to coach the Bobcats.
Athletics director Leon Costello said Thursday he’s excited about the progress Choate has made while building the program by attracting high-quality student-athletes.
Choate was named MSU football coach in December 2015. The Bobcats posted a 4-7 record in 2016 and a 5-6 mark in 2017, beating rival Montana both seasons.
Spring practice begins on March 3.