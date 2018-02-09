Bigfork Summer Rodeo Receives PRCA Designation

Clayton Miller and Hank Hollenbeck compete in the team roping competition at the PRCA Rodeo at the Northwest Montana Fair on Aug. 20, 2015. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

The Bigfork Summer Rodeo, once thought to be sidelined, is now officially on the calendar for July 6 and 7, receiving a designation the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association after Flathead County fair officials removed their objections.

“Everything looks to be a go,” Rob Brisendine of Road Creek Events said. “We’re super excited.”

Initially, the Flathead County Fair Board and fairgrounds manager Mark Campbell objected to another rodeo in the valley receiving PRCA sanctioning, since the rodeo at the Northwest Montana Fair in August has been PRCA sanctioned for 65 years.

Concerns about sponsorship and not enough spectators for two PRCA events drove the initial objections, Campbell said, but after a considerable outcry from the Bigfork community about the validity of the event, fair officials removed their opposition to sanctioning.

“We’ve learned a lot more, and we’ve learned how important this is to the Bigfork community,” Campbell said.

Brisendine also credited the people of the valley for letting the fair know they wanted the event.

“The people of Bigfork and the Flathead really stepped up and proved that they wanted to support this,” Brisendine said.

The PRCA rejected an application from the Bigfork Summer Rodeo for sanctioning on Jan. 22 based on the opposition from the county.

After hearing from the community and doing more research, the fair board agreed to reverse its opposition to the sanctioning. Campbell sent the email officially removing the fair’s objections on Feb. 7.

“I talked to the PRCA once they got the letter from the fair board,” Brisendine said. “They’re really excited that the fair board decided to go that route.”

The Bigfork Summer Rodeo plans to capitalize on the huge influx of population in the small lakeside village during the Fourth of July weekend, and received support from the Bigfork Area Chamber of Commerce and the Community Foundation for a Better Bigfork.

