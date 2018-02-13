Calm Down, Gus

3:53 p.m. A dog named Gus got into a fight.

7:39 p.m. A local resident was concerned that the library was unlocked.

8:16 p.m. A man finished a bottle of vodka and took a nap.

8:24 p.m. A dog walked into an abandoned house.

9:07 p.m. A Kalispell woman pocket dialed 911 and got upset when the dispatcher asked for her name and if everything was ok.

9:32 p.m. Someone was kicked out of Moose’s Saloon.

9:33 p.m. Someone called 911 because they saw a man biking in the storm even though the snow was much too deep for biking.

10:36 p.m. A Kalispell couple were permanently banned from the post office unless they had official postal business.

Comments

comments