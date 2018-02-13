Glacier Symphony Presents ‘Schubert and the Egyptian’

“Schubert and the Egyptian” is a whimsical title capturing the fun essence of Glacier Symphony’s next concert featuring works by two popular composers, French composer Camille Saint-Saens and Viennese master Franz Schubert. The concerts will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 3 pm. at Flathead High Performance Hall in Kalispell.

The concert will open with the orchestral showpiece “Bacchanale” from Saint-Saens’ opera “Samson and Delilah.” Saint-Saens Piano Concerto No. 5 in F major “The Egyptian” featuring soloist, piano virtuoso Stephen Beus, will follow.

Following intermission Maestro Zoltek will lead the orchestra in Schubert’s impressive Symphony No. 9 in C Major “Great” one of the finest symphonies from the early Romantic period.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.glaciersymphony.org and at the Glacier Symphony Box Office by calling (406) 407-7000, located at 69 N. Main St. in Kalispell.

