Jessie Royer Wins Montana Sled Dog Race for 4th Time

LINCOLN — Jessie Royer is a four-time champion of Montana’s Race to the Sky sled dog race.

The Independent Record reports Royer crossed the finish line of the 300-mile race in Lincoln at 7:23 p.m. Monday with 10 dogs. In 1994, at age 17, Royer was the first female and the youngest musher to win the Race to the Sky, which was a 500-mile race at the time.

Royer, who lives in Tobiana, Utah, also won the race in 2015 and 2016. She was the rookie of the year at her first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in 2001 and finished fifth last year. She plans to compete in the 1,100-mile race from Anchorage to Nome again this year.

Dylan Harris, also of Tobiana, Utah, finished second in the Race to the Sky while 2017 champion Laurie Warren of Council, Idaho finished third.

