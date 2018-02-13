Snowmobiler Killed in Crash During Guided Trip in Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. — Authorities say a Chicago man was killed in a snowmobile crash during a guided trip in northwestern Wyoming.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports 50-year-old Justin Heyman crashed into a deep gorge after he and another man became separated from their group on Togwotee Pass on Friday. The other man also ran into the ravine and knocked off a cornice that triggered an avalanche.

He suffered a minor knee injury and was buried for about half an hour before the group found him and dug him out.

Teton County Sheriff’s Detective Dave Hodges says a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene but was hampered by snow squalls and whiteout conditions.

